Ryan DeRobertis released his last SAINT PEPSI project, Choice Cuts, back in 2013 — when we named the experimental artist a Band To Watch — and has since been sharing music as Skylar Spence. Earlier today, he announced a surprise album under the SAINT PEPSI moniker.

“I’ve heard from a source that SAINT PEPSI’s first album in six years (and swansong) is out this Friday,” DeRobertis wrote in an Instagram caption. But it appears he released Mannequin Challenge a few days early. Stream it below, ahead of his headlining set at the 100% ElectroniCON vaporwave festival this Saturday in Brooklyn.

Mannequin Challenge is out now.