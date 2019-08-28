Corridor – “Topographe”

The Montreal band Corridor have two albums, 2015’s Le Voyage Éternel and 2017’s Supermercado, to their name so far, and this fall they’ll release their third, Junior, their first for Sub Pop Records. Today, they’re announcing that album alongside its lead single “Topographe,” which is shaggy but tightly composed, chiming guitars gradually building momentum and adding layers upon layers. With all that towering confidence, despite being delivered in entirely in French, it feels like reaching toward the sun.

The music video for the song, directed and co-animated by the band’s own Jonathan Robert, is a striking journey where the staircases always lead upward. “While I’ve explored and mixed many different techniques in my past music videos, it’s the first time that I took the process this far, blending all of them together in one place,” Roberts said in a statement. “It’s a melting pot of stop motion, green screen, illustration, animation, collage, and live video. It’s the visual equivalent of the progression of the song, a simple idea that takes amplitude through repetition.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Topographe”

02 “Junior”

03 “Domino”

04 “Goldie”

05 “Agent double”

06 “Microscopie”

07 “Grand cheval”

08 “Milan”

09 “Pow”

10 “Bang”

TOUR DATES:

10/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

10/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

10/25 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

10/29 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

10/31 Nyon, CH @ La Parenthese

11/02 Nantes, FR @ Soy Music Festival

11/04 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

11/06 London, UK @ The Waiting Room

11/08 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

11/09 Berlin, DE @ Westgermany

11/10 Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Music Festival

11/20 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison*

11/22 Montreal, QC @ M for Montreal Festival (Le National) *

11/28 Quebec City, QC @ l’Anti

12/04 San Francisco, CA @ Milk Bar

12/07 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar #

12/08 Vancouver, BC @ Astoria ^

12/10 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

* w/ Absolutely Free

# w/ Woolen Men

^ w/ N0V3L

Junior is out 10/18 via Sub Pop (worldwide) & Bonsound (just Canada). Pre-order it here.