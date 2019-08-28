Deb Never – “Swimming”

You may have recently encountered Seattle singer Deb Never on “No Halo,” the opening track from Brockhampton’s new album Ginger. She’s got her own new EP called House On Wheels dropping this Friday on Shlomo’s WEDIDIT label, and today she’s sharing an impressive track from the project.

Produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, “Swimming” is a spacious, woozy alternative pop song with hip-hop vibes. “Treat me like you give a fuck about me now,” Never sings in a hypnotic melodic rise and fall. “If I ever let up will you hold it down?” She shifts into a sing-rap cadence as the beat begins to boom, then gets back to sighing hooks into the beat’s wide-open caverns. It’s dope.

Hear “Swimming” below along with prior single “Ugly.”

House On Wheels is out 8/30 on WEDIDIT. Pre-order it here.