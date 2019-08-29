Sasami – “Take Care” Video & “Free” (Feat. Tim Presley)

Los Angeles-based Sasami Ashworth played synths in Cherry Glazerr from 2015 until last year, when she left the band to pursue a solo career as SASAMI. Earlier this year, the Artist To Watch released her excellent self-titled debut. Today, she returns with a brand new track called “Take Care” and a reworked full-band version of her song “Free,” featuring vocals by Tim Presley of White Fence in place of original collaborator Devendra Banhart.

“Take Care” is the A-Side of a digital 7″ with “Free” as the B-Side. The former track comes with a new self-directed music video, in which SASAMI sings out at sea on a rowboat, smashes a car, and sets her possessions on fire. “Being alone is such a chore,” she sighs over a winding riff, settling into a cadence that reminds me of Aimee Mann. “I could take care of you.”

Check out “Take Care” and “Free” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/29 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

08/29 – 9/1 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road

08/29 – 9/1 – Stradbelly, IRL @ Electric Picnic

09/03 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

09/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

09/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

09/06 – Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Library

09/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/09 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

09/10 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

09/11 – Cologne, DE @ Burmann & Songs

09/13 – Munich, DE @ Import Export

09/14 – Vienna, AT @ Das Wek

09/16 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

09/17 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

09/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/20 – Mijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

09/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

09/24 – London, UK @ The Moth Club

CREDIT: Lindsay Ellary

The “Take Care” 7″ is out now via Domino. Purchase it here.