Sasami – “Take Care” Video & “Free” (Feat. Tim Presley)

Los Angeles-based Sasami Ashworth played synths in Cherry Glazerr from 2015 until last year, when she left the band to pursue a solo career as SASAMI. Earlier this year, the Artist To Watch released her excellent self-titled debut. Today, she returns with a brand new track called “Take Care” and a reworked full-band version of her song “Free,” featuring vocals by Tim Presley of White Fence in place of original collaborator Devendra Banhart.
“Take Care” is the A-Side of a digital 7″ with “Free” as the B-Side. The former track comes with a new self-directed music video, in which SASAMI sings out at sea on a rowboat, smashes a car, and sets her possessions on fire. “Being alone is such a chore,” she sighs over a winding riff, settling into a cadence that reminds me of Aimee Mann. “I could take care of you.”
Check out “Take Care” and “Free” below.
08/29 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
08/29 – 9/1 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road
08/29 – 9/1 – Stradbelly, IRL @ Electric Picnic
09/03 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
09/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)
09/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach
09/06 – Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Library
09/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/09 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
09/10 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
09/11 – Cologne, DE @ Burmann & Songs
09/13 – Munich, DE @ Import Export
09/14 – Vienna, AT @ Das Wek
09/16 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
09/17 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
09/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/20 – Mijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
09/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
09/24 – London, UK @ The Moth Club
The “Take Care” 7″ is out now via Domino. Purchase it here.