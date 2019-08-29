Ohio Man Sues After Legless Juggalo Crashes Into Him With A Golf Cart At Insane Clown Posse Gathering

An Ohio man is suing after a legless Juggalo allegedly crashed a golf cart into him at the 20th Annual Juggalo festival earlier this month.

Adam Batton is suing Ninjas in Action, a Michigan group that was holding the 20th annual Gathering of the Juggalos, as well as the Lawrence County Recreational Park where the event was held July 31 to Aug. 3. He filed the suit against them for negligence in Indiana Superior Court on Aug. 28 because he says he sustained serious and permanent bodily injuries.

Batton, a resident of Ohio, says he was attending the 20th annual Gathering of the Juggalos at a music venue in the park called “Shimmer Forrest.” The four-day Insane Clown Posse fan festival was open to Juggalos and non-Juggalos alike had been advertised as “the craziest show on earth” with “controlled chaos.” Attendees were promised a gathering with numerous musical performances, free camping, carnival rides, parties, side shows, wrestling and more.

Despite the fact that festival’s rules prohibited golf carts, four wheelers or motorized vehicles, Batton says that there were numerous golf carts driving around at the event. Batton says that, while he is not Juggalo himself, he attended the event intending to shoot a documentary. After arriving on the first day and seeking many golf carts and motorized vehicles being driven, Batton said he left and went to a nearby Walmart and purchased a small motorized bike.

At 1 a.m. on the final day of the festival, Batton said he was riding his bike between the “Bizzaro World” tent and the “Drainer Rd. Pavillon” when a golf cart with no headlights on began driving erratically down the hill towards him at a high speed. Batton names the driver of the golf cart as well known Juggalo Alexander “Less Legs” Perkins, saying Perkins crossed the center lane and crashed into him.

“Perkins was operating the golf cart peddles with a baseball bat, and after the collision it was apparent he was intoxicated on drugs and/or alcohol,” Batton’s lawsuit states.

However, Perkins — who is not listed as a defendant in the suit — told TMZ that Batton’s version of events is untrue. He said not only did he have permission to use the cart because of his disability, but that Batton was was driving the wrong direction on a one-way road and actually ran into him. He also said that while he used the bat to operate the pedals, he was “stone-cold sober.” Perkins also told TMZ he was ejected from his cart due to the accident, sustaining injuries himself.

Batton is seeking damages for loss of income and medical costs against the festival organizers and park officials for failure to take reasonable measures to protect his safety and failure to enforce festival rules.

Festival did not responded to Billboard’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.