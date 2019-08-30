Billie Eilish Calls Out Nylon Germany For Bald, Topless CGI Cover

Billie Eilish is one of the cover stars for Nylon Germany’s new issue on “digital prodigies” out today. And, as USA Today reports, she is very much not a fan of the image of her they chose for the cover, which appears to depict the 17-year-old “Bad Guy” singer as a bald, topless robot. How does she hate thee? Let her count the ways.

“what the fuck is this shit,” she wrote in the comments on Instagram. “1. i was never approached by nylon about this piece whatsoever. i did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. 2. this is not even a real picture of me. i had absolutely no creative input. 3. youre gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? thats not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me … i did not consent in any way. 4. ANNNDDD YOU’RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY FUCKIN HAIR? booooooooooo to you.”

Before removing the post from Instagram entirely, Nylon Germany updated the caption to address Eilish’s concerns. “For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish,” they wrote. “It was only ever our intention to honor Billie’s impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists. This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe — including us.”