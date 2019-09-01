Last night, Netflix premiered the first teaser for the new hip-hop competition show, Rhythm + Flow, during Cardi B’s set at Philadelphia’s Made In America festival. The trailer shows Cardi, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. as judges on the series. “Creativity doesn’t have blueprints,” Chance says in the new clip. Cardi adds, “It’s gonna be litty.”

The first four episodes of the three-week, 10-episode series hits Netflix on 10/9. These Rhythm + Flow audition episodes will take place in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. On 10/16, three more episodes will be released, featuring cyphers, rap battles, and music videos. The final three episodes, premiering 10/23, will focus on samples, collaborations, and declaring “the next hip-hop sensation.”

Check out the Rhythm + Flow trailer below.