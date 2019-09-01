Bon Iver released their latest album i,i just last month. They kicked off their Autumn tour last night in Montana, where they played songs from the new album for the first time. The set list included tracks like “Faith,” “RABi,” “iMi,” “Naeem,” and “Holyfields,” as well as 22, a Million cuts “666 ʇ” and “715 – CREEKS” and For Emma, Forever Ago classics “Skinny Love” and “Flume.” This was also the debut of the band’s new incarnation with Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak) and others. Check out the full set list and videos from the show below.

SET LIST

01 “iMi”

02 “We”

03 “Holyfields,”

04 “666 ʇ”

05 “Heavenly Father”

06 “Hey, Ma”

07 “U (Man Like)”

08 “Jelmore”

09 “Faith”

10 “Marion”

11 “Towers”

12 “33 “GOD””

13 “Perth”

14 “715 – CREEKS”

15 “Flume”

16 “Salem”

17 “Sh’Diah”

18 “Naeem”

ENCORE

19 “Skinny Love”

20 “Blood Bank”

21 “Holocene”

22 “RABi”