Charli XCX & Christine And The Queens – “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” (The 1975 Cover)

Charli XCX and Christine And The Queens recently appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge ahead of the release of Charli next week. They performed their single together, “Gone,” and then they covered the 1975’s “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” off the British wonder boys’ most recent album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

The two transformed the track into a glitchy wiggle, and Christine delivers her part in French. They linked up last week at the Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland to perform “Gone” live, so they’ve been cooking this up for at least a few days. Meanwhile the 1975’s Matty Healy teased a Charli XCX collab a few weeks ago, but this is presumably not it.

Watch below.