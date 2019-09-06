Watch Brockhampton Perform “Sugar” On Ellen

Brockhampton released their latest album, Ginger, a couple weeks ago. They performed on The Ellen Show for the first time today, bringing along the tender album cut “Sugar.”

They really leaned into the boy band vibes, sitting on stage and getting up one by one to croon their verses. An appropriate set-up for what is presumably a softer audience for Ellen, and a good example of how chameleonic the group can be when they need to.

Check out the performance below.

Ginger is out now via Question Everything/RCA Records.