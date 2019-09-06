Injury Reserve – “HPNGC” (Feat. JPEGMAFIA & Code Orange)

Phoenix hip-hop trio Injury Reserve released their self-titled debut album back in May. And now, they’re already back with a new one-off single.

“HPNGC” finds the Band To Watch teaming up with fellow experimental rapper JPEGMAFIA and Pittsburgh hardcore-sludge veterans Code Orange. The former contributes a fiery guest verse, while the latter co-produced the track’s tingling, clanking, gunshot-riddled beat.

“HPNGC” is apparently just the first of a series of loosies on the way from Injury Reserve. And if the rest of them are just as good, we’re in for a treat. Listen to to “HPNGC” below.