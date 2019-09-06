Injury Reserve – “HPNGC” (Feat. JPEGMAFIA & Code Orange)

Phoenix hip-hop trio Injury Reserve released their self-titled debut album back in May. And now, they’re already back with a new one-off single.
“HPNGC” finds the Band To Watch teaming up with fellow experimental rapper JPEGMAFIA and Pittsburgh hardcore-sludge veterans Code Orange. The former contributes a fiery guest verse, while the latter co-produced the track’s tingling, clanking, gunshot-riddled beat.
“HPNGC” is apparently just the first of a series of loosies on the way from Injury Reserve. And if the rest of them are just as good, we’re in for a treat. Listen to to “HPNGC” below.
After spending two years on our album we wanna do something new and put out some loose songs. Some old some new, some are collabs some aren’t. First one drops this Thursday with @darkskinmanson & @codeorangetoth pic.twitter.com/hbqBosjpbf
— INJURY RESERVE (@InjuryReserve) September 3, 2019