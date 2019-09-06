Sporting Life – “Crux” (Feat. MIKE & Wiki)

The New York producer Sporting Life, who is also behind the boards for the trio Ratking, has a new EP coming out at the end of the month, Black Diamond. It’s his first proper release since 2016’s Slam Dunk Vol. III, and it has guest features from Nick Hakim, Teklife’s Taso, and Queens rapper Deem Spencer.

It also has a song called “Crux,” which finds Sporting Life re-teaming with Ratking’s Wiki and bringing prized rapper MIKE into the fold. That’s being released today. It’s a hazy track with a stop-starting rhythm. Listen to it and a previously released single, “Black Diamond,” below.

<a href="http://sportinglife.bandcamp.com/album/black-diamond-ep" target="_blank">Black Diamond EP by Sporting Life</a>

The Black Diamond EP is out 9/27. Pre-order it here.