Ruston Kelly – “Screaming Infidelities” (Feat. Chris Carrabba) (Dashboard Confessional Cover)

Ruston Kelly is releasing a compilation of covers called Dirt Emo Vol. 1 next month. It’ll include his previously released covers of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” and the Carter Family’s “Weeping Willow,” as well as covers of songs by Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Saves The Day, and Wheatus. “I don’t play country, this stuff is dirt emo,” Ruston remarked in a press release. It’s like crying in a barn or angsting in your room with a banjo.”

Today, Kelly — who put out his debut album, Dying Star, last year — is sharing his cover of Dashboard Confessional’s iconic “Screaming Infidelities,” and he got the project’s own Chris Carrabba to sing with him on the track. Carraba previously joined Kelly as a special guest at his show in Nashville earlier this year.

Listen to their cover of “Screaming Infidelities” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Screaming Infidelities” (Feat. Chris Carrabba) (Dashboard Confessional Cover)

02 “Teenage Dirtbag (Live)” (Wheatus Cover)

03 “At Your Funeral” (Saves The Day Cover)

04 “Dammit” (Blink-182 Cover)

05 “All Too Well” (Taylor Swift Cover)

06 “Teenage Dirtbag (Acoustic)” (Wheatus Cover)

07 “Weeping Willow” (The Carter Family Cover)

08 “Helena” (My Chemical Romance Cover)

Dirt Emo, Vol. 1 is out 10/11 via Rounder Records. Pre-order it here.