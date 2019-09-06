Liturgy – “God Of Love”

The Brooklyn avant-garde metal band Liturgy haven’t released anything since 2015’s The Ark Work, but yesterday they returned with their first new track in quite a while, the pummeling “God Of Love.” The song comes in advance of a performance tonight at Market Hotel, where they’ll debut even more new material live.
The band has also announced a West Coast tour of the multidisciplinary opera Origin Of The Alimonies, which was created by Liturgy founder Hunter Hunt-Hendrix.
Check out the new song and the band’s forthcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/06 New York, NY @ Market Hotel
11/09 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
11/16 Los Angeles, CA @ REDCAT
11/17 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
11/19 Portland, OR @ Paris Theater
11/20 Seattle, WA @ Highline
“God Of Love” is out now.