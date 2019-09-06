Liturgy – “God Of Love”

The Brooklyn avant-garde metal band Liturgy haven’t released anything since 2015’s The Ark Work, but yesterday they returned with their first new track in quite a while, the pummeling “God Of Love.” The song comes in advance of a performance tonight at Market Hotel, where they’ll debut even more new material live.

The band has also announced a West Coast tour of the multidisciplinary opera Origin Of The Alimonies, which was created by Liturgy founder Hunter Hunt-Hendrix.

Check out the new song and the band’s forthcoming tour dates below.

<a href="http://liturgy.bandcamp.com/track/god-of-love" target="_blank">God of Love by Liturgy</a>

TOUR DATES:

09/06 New York, NY @ Market Hotel

11/09 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/16 Los Angeles, CA @ REDCAT

11/17 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

11/19 Portland, OR @ Paris Theater

11/20 Seattle, WA @ Highline

“God Of Love” is out now.