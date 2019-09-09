Turnover – “Much After Feeling” Video & “Plant Sugar”

Turnover, a band that emerged as a force in the emo and pop-punk scene earlier this decade, are now running the risk of being mistaken for a chillwave project. The Virginia Beach combo has been gradually relaxing their sound over the course of their career, and the first two singles from their newly announced album Altogether continue the pursuit of vibes that developed over the course of 2015’s Peripheral Vision and 2017’s Good Nature.

The album arrives at the top of November, and our first exposure to it comes in the form of new songs “Much After Feeling” and “Plant Sugar.” The former, which arrives with a video by Jennifer Juniper Stratford, sounds like something that might come out on Captured Tracks. In fact Turnover remain with longtime label home Run For Cover and continue to work with producer Will Yip, whose clients tend to err on the visceral side. “Much After Feeling” is more about moods and textures, though, Austin Getz cooing gently across its soft palette of guitar and keyboard sounds. “Plant Sugar” sounds a bit less blurry but still decidedly chill.\

Both songs are good, and you can hear them below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Still In Motion”

02 “Much After Feeling”

03 “Parties”

04 “Number On The Gate”

05 “Sending Me Right Back”

06 “Ceramic Sky”

07 “Valley Of The Moon”

08 “No Reply”

09 “Plant Sugar”

10 “Temporary Love”

TOUR DATES:

09/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Phantasy^

09/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Citadel Music Hall^

09/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme^

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/24 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

10/25 – Bristol, UK @ Anson Rooms

10/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

10/29 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

10/30 – Liverpool, UK @ District

11/01 – Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe

11/02 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Tropicalia Fest

11/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

11/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

11/15 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate*

11/16 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz*

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade*

11/19 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall*

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s*

11/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

11/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

11/24 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park*

11/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre*

11/27 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre*

11/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

11/30 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune*

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater*

12/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex*

12/04 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre*

12/07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic*

12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum*

12/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls*

12/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale*

12/11 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair*

12/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents*

12/14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*

12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA*

12/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva*

12/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

^ = w/ Young Guv

* = w/ Men I Trust & Renata Zeiguer

Altogether is out 11/1 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.