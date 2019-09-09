Water From Your Eyes – “Bad In The Sun”

For several years now, the New York duo of Nate Amos and Rachel Brown have been releasing their own distinct blend of new-wavey indie rock under the name Water From Your Eyes. They have another album called Somebody Else’s Song coming next month, and today we hear its lead single. It’s a banger!

At well over six minutes, “Bad In The Sun” reminds me a bit of LCD Soundsystem or Win Win, its electronic undercurrent topped off by a dense rhythmic convergence of synths and guitars. “When I wake up, I am running,” Brown’s voice beams prettily before being submerged into vocoders and Auto-Tune. Did I mention it’s a banger?

Here’s the band’s statement from a press release:

A celebration of bad dreams. The electronic version of “Somebody Else’s Song,” musically over the top, Vocoders, auto-tune (subtle i guess), midi guitars, made sometime in mid 2018 I think, took about a month. In some ways a reflection of “Break” in terms of length and composition (the two serve as the pillars of album), but ultimately a friendlier and more approachable song. It’s definitely the closest thing to older WFYE material on the album, but there are also severe differences in approach to arrangement and pacing. Meant to be a sort of half-closer and set an exciting/ecstatic mood to be ripped down by “Look Again.”

You’ll have to wait to hear the album before you understand all that. But you don’t need the context to appreciate “Bad In The Sun” because (say it with me) it’s a banger. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Somebody Else’s Song”

02 “Break”

03 “No Better Now”

04 “Look”

05 “Adeleine”

06 “This Is Slow”

07 “Bad In The Sun”

08 “Look Again”

TOUR DATES:

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (w/ Son Step & Mal Devisa)

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Hartstop (w/ Color Tongue & more)

11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rubalud (release show w/ Palberta and Sweet Baby Jesus)

Somebody Else’s Song is out 10/25 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.