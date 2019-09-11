Yesterday, three of history’s biggest arena-punk institutions — Fall Out Boy, Green Day, and Weezer — announced that they had joined forces, forming a stadium-storming mega-brigade. Next year, those three bands will team up for a massive Harley Davidson-sponsored stadium tour that will take them across Europe and North America. And while they were making that announcement, all three bands announced new albums and dropped new singles. Last night, all three bands played together at the Whiskey A Go Go, the storied Los Angeles club. And this week, all three bands will serve as musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Weezer were up first.

Weezer are the one band on next year’s Hella Mega tour who never really identified as a punk band, though they certainly had an influence on a couple of different generations of punk bands. The band’s new song “End Of The Game” sounds nothing like any previous version of punk rock. Instead, it’s a sort of Cars/Jefferson Starship/Eddie Money gleaming ’80s crunch-rocker, with some AC/DC guitar-neck soloing thrown in for good measure. And that’s the song that Weezer played last night on Kimmel.

On the show, Weezer were their usual selves: Rumpled, vaguely uncomfortable, still capable of kicking out enormous hooks. Rivers Cuomo played a flying-V guitar and did some impressive shredding. It’s our first taste of the coming stadium spectacle, and you can watch it below.

Weezer’s new album Van Weezer is set to come out next May. Fall Out Boy will be on Kimmel tonight, and Green Day will play the show Thursday night.