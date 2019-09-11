Daniel Johnston Dead At 58

Daniel Johnston has died of a heart attack at 58, according to The Austin Chronicle, who confirmed the news with his former manager.

Johnston was born in Sacramento and grew up in West Virginia, but it was in Austin where he developed a cult following by handing out cassette tapes on the street. He released a great many albums throughout his career, starting with 1981’s Songs Of Pain and ending with 2010’s Beam Me Up! (There’s also a lost album somewhere in there that has yet to be released.)

His music was beloved by many other musicians, including the late Kurt Cobain, who frequently appeared wearing a Johnston t-shirt and included 1983’s Yip/Jump Music among his favorite albums. In 2005, Johnston was the subject of the acclaimed documentary The Devil And Daniel Johnston, which detailed the musician’s experience with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Austin became a central hub for Johnston’s music. A few years ago, the city designated his birthday “Hi, How Are You?” Day . In 1993, Johnston painted an iconic mural outside of a now-closed record shop of his “Jeremiah The Innocent” frog (from the cover of his 1983 album Hi, How Are You) that became a landmark.

The singer-songwriter had been in bad health for a while now, as detailed in New York Times piece from a couple years ago. In 2017, Johnston announced his final tour with a string of shows where he was backed by musicians who have been inspired by him throughout the years. This past January, there was a a tribute concert for Johnston in his adopted home city of Austin for his 58th birthday.

Daniel Johnston’s family has shared a statement on the musician’s death, through the nonprofit organization Hi, How Are You Project, which was founded by Johnston and his family to inspire “new conversations around mental health issues by funding and creating thoughtful media content, projects and events.” Read the statement below: