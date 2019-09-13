The Needle Drop has announced a new compilation album curated by Anthony Fantano. The LP will feature Mark Kozelek, Xiu Xiu, Haru Nemuri, Oxbow, and more, and today, we’re getting its opening track from rapper/comedian Open Mike Eagle. OME recently wrapped up the first season of his Comedy Central series The New Negroes and shared a song called “Whiskey And Push-Ups” as part of Closed Sessions Vol. 3, and you can listen to his new track “The Edge Of New Clothes” below; all sales of The Needle Drop will benefit the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

TRACKLIST:

01 Open Mike Eagle – “The Edge Of New Clothes”

02 Polyphia – “Inferno”

03 Haru Nemuri – “Kick In The World (Alternate Version)”

04 Zeal & Ardor – “Last Coat Of Paint”

05 Oxbow – “Host (Alternate Version)”

06 Austen Riley – “Untitled Nos. 6 & 7″

07 Street Sects – “Fourteen Frames” (Feat. Nick Sadler & Lingua Ignota)

08 Xiu Xiu – “Yellow Candle”

09 Kult Krimes – “I Am The Devil” (Feat. Kode Break)

10 Hmltd – “Gloria”

11 Mark Kozelek – “The Harp Song” (Feat. Ben Boye & Jim White)

12 Iglooghost – “Grey Jab”

13 Chong The Nomad – “Undervelvet” (Feat. Stass THEE Boss)

14 Uncommon Nasa – “Voided”

15 Cal Chuchesta – “Rubber Duck (Pick Up Truck)”

TOUR DATES:

10/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

11/01 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/04 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/05 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

The Needle Drop is out 10/25. Pre-order it here.