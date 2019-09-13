The Needle Drop has announced a new compilation album curated by Anthony Fantano. The LP will feature Mark Kozelek, Xiu Xiu, Haru Nemuri, Oxbow, and more, and today, we’re getting its opening track from rapper/comedian Open Mike Eagle. OME recently wrapped up the first season of his Comedy Central series The New Negroes and shared a song called “Whiskey And Push-Ups” as part of Closed Sessions Vol. 3, and you can listen to his new track “The Edge Of New Clothes” below; all sales of The Needle Drop will benefit the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.
TRACKLIST:
01 Open Mike Eagle – “The Edge Of New Clothes”
02 Polyphia – “Inferno”
03 Haru Nemuri – “Kick In The World (Alternate Version)”
04 Zeal & Ardor – “Last Coat Of Paint”
05 Oxbow – “Host (Alternate Version)”
06 Austen Riley – “Untitled Nos. 6 & 7″
07 Street Sects – “Fourteen Frames” (Feat. Nick Sadler & Lingua Ignota)
08 Xiu Xiu – “Yellow Candle”
09 Kult Krimes – “I Am The Devil” (Feat. Kode Break)
10 Hmltd – “Gloria”
11 Mark Kozelek – “The Harp Song” (Feat. Ben Boye & Jim White)
12 Iglooghost – “Grey Jab”
13 Chong The Nomad – “Undervelvet” (Feat. Stass THEE Boss)
14 Uncommon Nasa – “Voided”
15 Cal Chuchesta – “Rubber Duck (Pick Up Truck)”
TOUR DATES:
10/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
11/01 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/04 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/05 Chicago, IL @ Schubas
The Needle Drop is out 10/25. Pre-order it here.