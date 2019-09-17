Wilco – “Everyone Hides” Video

Wilco have a new album called Ode To Joy arriving in just a few weeks. Its excellent first single, “Love Is Everywhere (Beware),” made it onto one of our 5 Best Songs Of The Week lists when it came out back in July. And now they’re sharing another song, “Everyone Hides.”

“Everyone Hides” is a warm, jaunty song about how people hide parts of themselves from the world. And it comes with a charming music video from director Jamie Fleischel that features Wilco playing a game of hide and seek around Chicago and Jeff Tweedy using the opportunity to veg the fuck out in the studio.

“‘Everyone Hides’ is the first promotional video to feature Wilco as a living breathing band of humans in close to 20 years,” Tweedy says. “Maybe for obvious reasons we’ve avoided putting ourselves forward in this way and have tried to play to our strengths musically or, I don’t know, maybe we’ve just been lazy… Or suspicious of expenditures outside of our focus on album making. For whatever reason this time around we just said fuck it and had a blast.”

Wilco are also announcing the return of Winterlude, a run of shows in their Chicago hometown in mid-December. Watch the video for “Everyone Hides” and check out their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/18 Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus *

09/19 Milan, IT @ Fabrique *

09/20 Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox *

09/22 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *

09/23 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal *

09/24 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma * SOLD OUT

09/26 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *

09/27 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall * SOLD OUT

09/28 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

10/08 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/ special guest Lord Huron)

10/10 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre +

10/11 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre +

10/12 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall + SOLD OUT

10/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel + SOLD OUT

10/15 Washington, DC @ The Anthem % SOLD OUT

10/16 Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre %

10/18 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park %

10/19 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre %

10/20 Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House %

10/22 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom @ SOLD OUT

10/23 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory ~

10/25 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center ~

10/26 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ~ SOLD OUT

10/27 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ~ SOLD OUT

11/04 Grand Rapids @ 20 Monroe Live #

11/05 Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium #

11/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall #

11/08 Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion #

11/09 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre #

11/10 Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre #

11/12 Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre #

11/13 Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace #

11/14 St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre ^

11/15 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre $

11/17 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

11/19 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

11/20 Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

11/22 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/23 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/24 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/15 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/16 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/18 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/19 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

01/18 Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

01/25 Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan

& w/ Spiral Stairs

* w/ Ohmme

+ w/ Daughter of Swords

% w/ Soccer Mommy

~ w/ Molly Sarlé

# w/ Deep Sea Diver

^ w/ Bottle Rockets

$ w/ Dickie

Ode To Joy is out 10/4 via dBpm. Pre-order it here.