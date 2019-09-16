Cyndi Lauper To Star In Golden Girls-Inspired Netflix Show

Minutes after winning guest actress in a comedy series at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday night, Jane Lynch revealed that she will soon be moving from Amazon to Netflix for a new project.

The actress, who is currently featured on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, told the backstage press room that she had recently sold a show to Netflix with Cyndi Lauper but didn’t know “if I can even talk about it.”

After some coaxing, Lynch revealed that in the show, “We’re our age, I’m almost 60, she’s 65, and we’re looking for our next act without having had husbands or children. There will be two other folks in it who haven’t been cast yet. It’s kind of a Golden Girls for today.”

In July, The Ellen Show creator and Seinfeld writer Carol Leifer posted on Facebook that she would also be working with Lynch and Lauper on the half-hour project. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the scripted comedy hails from Skydance TV and was created by Leifer and Steven Engel.

Lauper has had small parts on shows including Mad About You and Bones, but this will be her first series-regular role. Lynch, known for her role on Glee, currently hosts NBC’s Hollywood Game Night and will return for the third season of Maisel.

Lynch won her fifth Emmy this weekend, having previously won for Glee, Hollywood Game Night, and Dropping The Soap.

This article originally appeared on the Hollywood Reporter.