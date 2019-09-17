Watch Charli XCX’s “2099” Video & Fallon Performance With Christine And The Queens

Last week, Charli XCX released her damn good new album, Charli, and this week she’s rolling out the red carpet for it in style. Today, she’s sharing a music video for “2099,” the album’s Troye Sivan-featuring closing track. In the video, which was directed by Bradley&Pablo, they both zoom around on jet skis while a boat burns in the background.

Last night, she also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her single “Gone” with Christine And The Queens. They’ve done it live together a few times already, so they already have a well-established rapport. They performed surrounded by some geometric structures adorned with heavy ropes.

Charli also sat down for a brief interview with Fallon. (Notably, they weren’t allowed to show the album’s cover on air so they had to settle for a censored version.) They talked about the various looks Charli sported in the “1999” music video, how she got personal on this album, and Fallon also brought up her early MySpace demo “Dinosaur Sex,” which is certainly worth a listen if you’ve never heard it.

Watch all of that below.

Charli is out now via Asylum/Atlantic.