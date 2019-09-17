Taylor Swift Announces Lover Fest East & West, Her Only US Shows Of 2020

Taylor Swift is not traditionally a festival artist, but it appears that Taylor Swift is trying to make herself into a festival artist. The massive pop star just announced her tour date itinerary for 2020, and it’s kind of wild! She’s a musician that traditionally has sprawling worldwide tours, hitting up a stadium or arena in every major city over the course of many months, and while that may eventually be in the cards for Lover in 2021, it’s certainly not going to be happening next year.

Her itinerary for 2020 right now includes 12 dates, and most of them are international. One of them is headlining the Portugal festival NOS Alive, a few more are festivals that take place throughout Europe. A press release notes that additional UK and international dates will be announced soon, but it makes clear that her only US dates for 2020 will be in Los Angeles and Massachusetts, as part of what is being dubbed Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East.

Lover Fest West will take place on 7/25 and 7/26, and Swift will be the first act to ever play Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. She’ll be the first woman ever to be the inaugural performance in an NFL stadium. Lover Fest East will take place on 7/31 and 8/1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which is just outside of Boston. Opening acts for the shows have not been announced.

Swift’s Reputation tour broke records for the highest-grossing US tour of all time. Here’s Swift’s 2020 tour itinerary as it stands now:

06/20 Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Boutique

06/24 Berlin, Germany @ The Waldbuhne

06/26 Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Sommertid

07/01 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

07/03 Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

07/05 Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes

07/09 Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive

07/18 Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

07/25 Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

07/26 Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

07/31 Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium

08/01 Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium

Tickets for Lover Fest West and East go on sale 10/17. More details here.