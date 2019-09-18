Anna Of The North – “Dream Girl” Video

We last checked in with Norwegian pop artist Anna Of The North at the top of 2017, when she released her excellent single “Oslo.” Since then, Anna Lotterud has stayed busy. She put out her debut album Lovers later that year and started racking up collaborations with the likes of Snakehips, G-Eazy, Honne, and Tyler, The Creator (alongside Frank Ocean, no less). And now she’s readying Dream Girl, her second LP and first without longtime collaborator Brady Daniell-Smith.

The album’s title track and first song finds Lotterud instead working with producer Patrick Wimberly, formerly of Chairlift. It’s a modern take on bubblegum-flavored retro soul, with an ultra-catchy chorus that will cut deep for anyone still stuck on an old flame: “In my dream world/ I’m still your dream girl/ No if, buts, or maybes/ I’m still your baby.” In the music video premiering here today, Anna appears in various glamorous settings with elfin extended ears, sometimes smirking, sometimes wistfully brooding over lost love. It’s a playful, immaculate visual for a song that boasts those same qualities.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dream Girl”

02 “Leaning On Myself”

03 “Time To Get Over It”

04 “My Love”

05 “Lonely Life”

06 “Interlude”

07 “Thank Me Later”

08 “Used To Be”

09 “What We Do”

10 “Playing Games”

11 “When R U Coming Home”

12 “Reasons” (Feat. Charlie Skien)

13 “If U Wanna”

Dream Girl is out 10/25 on 300/Honeymoon/+1. Pre-order or pre-save it here.