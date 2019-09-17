Lizzo Apologizes For Posting Name And Photo Of Postmates Driver Who Allegedly Stole Her Food

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” is the #1 song in America for a third straight week. Her album Cuz I Love You has been lodged in the top 10 for what feels like forever. She has her first movie role in the breakout hit Hustlers. She has never been more powerful or famous than she is right now. And a day ago she used that power and fame to call out her Postmates driver.

After apparently not receiving her food order Monday, Lizzo tweeted, “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. she lucky I don’t fight no more.” She also included Tiffany W.’s photo. This inspired an apology from Postmates and a loud chorus of critiques from other Twitter users concerned about Tiffany W.’s welfare.

“How about protecting your driver from doxxing and abuse for something you have no proof of occurring?” replied one user. Another went even further, writing, “So you’ve publicly shamed someone who works in the service industry… you’ve nearly a million twitter followers… and you’ve now DMd their employer who will likely sack the individual you shamed publicly after accusing her of theft when you don’t actually know what happened.” Still another cleverly parodied the most famous “Truth Hurts” lyrics: “i just took a dna test turns out im 100% that snitch.”

Less than 24 hours later, Lizzo has deleted and apologized for the initial tweet: “I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.” That’s great! Now just apologize for tweeting that album reviewers who don’t make music themselves should be unemployed and we’ll be all squared away here.