Soccer Mommy – “lucy”

Soccer Mommy released one of the very best albums of 2018 with Clean, and it looks like they might be back already to take 2020 by storm. Today, the Sophie Allison-led project is releasing a new song, “lucy,” ahead of tour dates opening for Vampire Weekend and Wilco, and it’s so fucking good.

“lucy” is an arresting character sketch with a seductive, devilish gleam. “lucy,” a cute pet name for Lucifer, really leans into that, guitar lines descending like falling into the pits of hell. “His mind a fortress, you can’t fight your way inside/ His body’s a temple, made up of brimstone and fire,” Allison sings, trying but unable to resist the temptation of being ensnared by evil. “You cannot resist him, when you look in his shiny eyes/ The face of an angel, with the heart of something less nice.”

Here’s what Allison had to say about the track:

‘lucy’ is a really fun song for me because it has a dark, evil vibe. It’s a song about struggling with inner demons and your own morality, but I masked it with this scenario of being seduced by the devil. I’m really excited to share this with everyone because I think it shows a different side of my writing.

The song comes with a very cool visualizer by Zev Deans, which you can check out alongside the song below.

TOUR DATES:

09/19 Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Music Festival

09/20 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

09/21 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

09/23 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

09/25 Burnaby, Canada @ Deer Lake Park*

09/26 Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

09/27 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater*

09/28 Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts*

09/30 Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at the Catalyst

10/01 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

10/02 Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo

10/03 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater*

10/04 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

10/08 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

10/09 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

10/11 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

10/15 Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

10/16 Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre^

10/18 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre^

10/19 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre^

10/20 Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House^

11/16 Tempe, AZ @ [email protected] Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium

*supporting Vampire Weekend

^supporting Wilco

“lucy” is out now via Loma Vista. A 7″ will be released in December — pre-order it here.