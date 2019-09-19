Itasca – “Lily” Video

Kayla Cohen is releasing her latest album as Itasca, Spring, in a couple months. The California folk musician has shared one song, “Bess’s Dance,” from it so far, and today she’s putting out another one, “Lily.” It’s gentle and placid, but with a deep ache at its center, focusing on the search for a flower on the side of the road as a potential answer to unlocking life’s meaning.

Cohen says it was inspired by a long drive from Los Angeles to Mexico during which she hallucinated a water lily. “There’s a trope that a songwriter loves a long drive … but there was the lily image, as a wish for psychosis or an invitation to it,” she explains.

Watch a video for the song below.

Spring is out 11/1 via Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.