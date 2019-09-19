Dave Wins 2019 Mercury Prize

Dave took home the 2019 Mercury Prize, the annual award to recognize the best album released in the UK. His debut album, Psychodrama, came out back in March. During his acceptance speech, he brought his mother up on stage. He also thanked his brother, who was convicted of murder and is currently serving a life sentence — Psychodrama is a concept album in the form of a therapy session about his conviction.

Psychodrama beat out a field that included albums from the 1975, Fontaines D.C., Seed Ensemble, Foals, Little Simz, Anna Calvi, Idles, Slowthai, Cate Le Bon, Nao, and Black Midi.

Watch his acceptance speech and his performance of “Psycho” from earlier in the night below.

Elsewhere during the Mercury Prize ceremony, Slowthai ended his performance with Boris Johnson’s fake severed head.