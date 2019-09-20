Between Two Ferns: The Movie Features A Theme Song By Matt Berninger And Phoebe Bridgers

Between Two Ferns: The Movie, a mockumentary based on Zach Galifianakis’ talk show of the same name, is out today on Netflix. It’ll feature appearances from people like Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Hailee Steinfeld, David Letterman, and Rashida Jones. And it’ll also feature a theme song from the National’s Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers.

According to a press release, writer/director Scott Aukerman gave Berninger carte blanche to write and record whatever he wanted with whomever he wanted, as long as it could be performed in a bar scene set in heartland America. And so Berninger wrote a duet called “Walking On A String” with his wife Carin Besser and musician Mike Brewer, and recorded it with Bridgers and the Walkmen’s Walker Martin and Matt Barick.

The song will come in two versions — “soaring, lush pop glory” and “hushed, chilled-out Americana” — and Berninger, Bridgers, and company performed it live for a scene in the movie filmed at Oh Grady’s bar in California’s San Fernando Valley.

“Walking On A String” is out 10/17 via Dead Oceans.