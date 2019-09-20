Gang Starr – “Family And Loyalty” (Feat. J. Cole)

Nearly a full decade after Guru’s death in 2010, Gang Starr are returning. DJ Premier teased a new Gang Starr album earlier this week with some help from Nas, and now, he’s officially shared their first new song in 16 years. That new song, “Family And Loyalty,” has a posthumous verse from Guru and a feature from J. Cole.

“This record means so much to me,” DJ Premier says in a statement. “It’s a continuation of what I never wanted to end. It’s a very foreign place for me and very emotional. I get happy, sad, excited; my feelings are kind of all over the place. But predominantly, just very happy to be making music with Guru again.”

“When it comes to this generation of emcees, ones that are lyrically on the level that Guru was on and someone that he would want to work with; Cole is that guy,” he adds. “When Cole heard the record he got the chills and knew it was a classic.” Gang Starr’s last album, The Ownerz, came out in 2003; listen to “Family And Loyalty” below.