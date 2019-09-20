The Cars released their self-titled debut album in 1978, when new wave had not yet become a commercial force. In a way, the Cars invented the truly pop version of new wave — the efficient, commercial, eternally catchy version of the genre that could compete with the studio-rock titans of the late-’70s. Generations of streamlined guitar-pop bands owe them a debt of gratitude, and most of them know it. Last week, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek died at the age of 75. And last night, one of his most famous and vocal fans paid tribute.

Killers frontman Ric Ocasek has long been vocal about how important the Cars were to him, even as a young kid growing up long after the band broke up. The Killers have covered the Cars before, and last year, when the Cars were finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Flowers made the induction speech. A few days ago, after Ocasek’s death, Flowers took to Twitter and shared the text of an email he sent to Ocasek a few years ago. In that email, he told Ocasek about how important a Cars greatest-hits cassette had on him. Here’s what he shared:

Feeling grateful for Ric. Had the opportunity to send him this email a couple years back. My first king. Thank you, thank you, thank you. pic.twitter.com/h4u8CXDhRg — The Killers (@thekillers) September 16, 2019

This was not the only tribute from Flowers. Last night, the Killers played a show, their first since Ocasek’s death, at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Toward the end of their set, in the middle of their song “All These Things That I’ve Done,” the Killers interrupted the whole “I’ve got soul but I’m not a soldier” bit. And then they lurched into the eternal 1978 sparkle-stomp “My Best Friend’s Girl,” the Cars’ second single. They played pretty much the whole song, too, before getting back to “All These Things That I’ve Done.” Here’s fan-made footage of that performance:

Worth noting: The Cars’ first two singles were “Just What I Needed” and “My Best Friend’s Girl.” Imagine coming out of the gate with two things that perfect.