Stream New Motown Unreleased Comp Featuring Previously Unavailable Tracks From The Supremes, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, & More

Motown Records turned 60 this year, and to celebrate the anniversary, the famed label is releasing Motown Unreleased: 1969, a digital-only compilation featuring 60 previously unreleased studio recordings from 1969. That includes unavailable or never-before-heard tracks from the likes of the Supremes, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Jackson 5, and Gladys Knight.

“Motown is clearly evolving at this time,” said Harry Weinger, Vice President of A&R at Universal Music Enterprises, who oversaw the project. “There’s an opening for writers and producers to experiment with the Motown sound but, for certain topics, or musical ideas, or even artists, the company isn’t ready. Or, it’s a simple case of having only so many slots for releases. So, until now, those songs went unreleased.”

All of the tracks in the collection were mastered for the first time from their original analog tapes, and half of them were mixed for the first time for this release. A&R executives and studio engineers were able to repair technical issues on some original recordings, like Kiki Dee’s “While They Watch” and “You’re My World,” that had prevented Motown from releasing them.

Stream Motown Unreleased: 1969 below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Diana Ross & The Supremes – “For Once In My Life”

02 Stevie Wonder – “Can’t Do Without Your Love”

03 Ivy Jo – “It’s Love I Need”

04 Chris Clark – “My World Is Empty Without You”

05 The Temptations – “Pretty Little Brown Skin Girl”

06 The Volumes – “Forever I’ll Love You”

07 Jr. Walker & The All Stars – “(Baby) I Need You”

08 Frank Wilson – “Look Out Your Window”

09 Edwin Starr – “I’ll Always Love You”

10 Earl Van Dyke – “Stone Soul Booster”

11 Gladys Knight & The Pips – “You Took Me This Far (Take Me All The Way)”

12 Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – “Won’t You Come And Fly With Me”

13 Edwin Starr – “Born Just To Be That Way”

14 Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – “What About Me”

15 Jonah Jones – “Too Many Fish In The Sea”

16 Edwin Starr – “Fan The Flame”

17 Chris Clark – “The Last Thing On My Mind”

18 Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – “Backfire (Version 1)”

19 Gladys Knight & The Pips – “I Had A Dream (Opus I)”

20 The Temptations – “Why (Must We Fall In Love)”

21 The Fantastic Four – “What Becomes Of The Brokenhearted”

22 Ivy Jo – “Ask The Lonely”

23 Ivy Jo – “Yesterday’s Dreams”

24 Ivy Jo – “I Got To Get To California”

25 The Originals – “Blame It On War”

26 The Stylists – “The Jackpot”

27 The Spinners – “Don’t Think It’s Me”

28 Michael Denton – “MacArthur Park/Didn’t We”

29 Michael Denton – “Someone For My Own”

30 The Volumes – “One Lucky Day I Found You”

31 The Rustix – “Generation”

32 Jr. Walker & The All Stars – “Country Girl”

33 Jr. Walker & The All Stars – “Something You Got (Studio Version)”

34 Bobby Taylor – “At Last (I Found A Love)”

35 Bobby Taylor – “Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone”

36 Jackson 5 – “What’s So Good About Goodbye”

37 Bobby Taylor – “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me” (Feat. The Jackson 5)

38 Earl Van Dyke – “The Stranger”

39 Earl Van Dyke – “I Wish It Would Rain”

40 Stevie Wonder – “Start Out A New Day”

41 Gordon Staples & The Motown Strings – “All The Many Shades In Between”

42 Valerie Simpson – “You Ain’t Livin’ Till You’re Lovin'”

43 Edwin Starr – “Pain From My Loneliness”

44 Yvonne Fair – “All I Could Do Was Cry”

45 The Temptations – “Home Is Where The Heart Is”

46 Stevie Wonder – “Mister Moon”

47 Rare Earth – “Your Heartaches I Can Surely Heal”

48 Ivy Jo – “Dancing In The Street”

49 Marvin Gaye – “I’ll Take Care Of Business”

50 Ivy Jo – “Pride, Foolish Pride”

51 Earl Van Dyke – “Moratorium”

52 Kiki Dee – “While They Watch”

53 Terry Johnson – “This Is The Beginning”

54 Terry Johnson – “I Blew My Mind”

55 Earl Van Dyke – “Chicken Little 69″

56 Kiki Dee – “You’re My World”

57 Bobby Taylor – “Touched By Love”

58 Hearts Of Stone – “When Push Comes To Shove”

59 Jimmy Ruffin – “I Gotta Cover A Whole Lotta Ground”

60 Terry Johnson – “Tomorrow’s Child”

Motown Unreleased: 1969 is out now via Motown/UMe.