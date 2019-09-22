TNGHT – “Serpent”

Towards the beginning of the decade, producers Hudson Mohawke and Lunice put out a handful of maximalist electronic songs under the name TNGHT. The project went on hiatus in 2013, but before that they released an EP and a couple of one-offs. (An unreleased track of theirs served as the bed for Kanye West’s “Blood On The Leaves.”)

In the last few years, the group has teased a return, and today they’ve finally delivered on that promise: TNGHT has just released their first new song in six years. It’s called “Serpent,” and it picks up in the same chaotically wonderful vein that the duo left off all that time ago.

Listen to it below.

“Serpent” is out now via Warp/LuckyMe.