The New York rapper Wiki rhymes with a grimy, streetsmart bravado that marks him as an ideal match for the legendary cratedigger Madlib’s woozy boom-bap production. They’ve teamed up today on a new track called “Eggs,” Wiki’s first music since “Cheat Code” back in February. “Eggs gettin’ scrambled, eggs gettin’ poached,” he raps here. “Either way you gonna feel the smoke.” Listen below.