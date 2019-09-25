Jennifer Vanilla – “Space Time Motion” Video

Last month, Ava Luna announced that longtime member Becca Kauffman would be leaving the group — her last performance with them is next week at Market Hotel in New York — but Kauffman is continuing on with her own project Jennifer Vanilla, which combines performance art and comedy with infectious songs.

Next month, she’s releasing an EP, the J.E.N.N.I.F.E.R. EP, that features two new songs, including “Space Time Motion,” which she’s sharing today alongside a music video. “Space is a position of bodies/ Time is an accident of motion/ Motion is a consequence of all activity,” Vanilla repeats on it, phrasing taken from an old physics textbook. She wraps that up in a dance song that’s goofily irresistible, and a video that mimics old public access TV. Watch and listen below.

The J.E.N.N.I.F.E.R. EP is out 10/18 via Beats In Space Records. Pre-order it here.