Saudade – “Crisis”

Back in 2016, a newly formed supergroup called Saudade released their self-titled debut single. At first it widely labeled a Deftones side project due to the involvement of Chino Moreno, but when Saudade returned this year with the release of a single featuring Chelsea Wolfe called “Shadows & Light,” it became clear that the group was headed up by Chuck Doom, a longtime Moreno collaborator and a former protege of famed jazz bassist Jaco Pastorius. The rest of the core lineup includes John Medeski (Medeski Martin & Wood), David Torn (David Bowie, The Bad Plus, John Legend), and Gil Sharone (Marilyn Manson, Dillinger Escape Plan), with the likes of Moreno, Bad Brains’ Dr. Know, Cro-Mags’ Mackie Jayson, and Weather Report’s Robert Thomas Jr. also considered part of the collective.

Today Saudade are announcing that they’ve signed to Sargent House. They’re also releasing “Crisis,” the second single from the Shadows & Light / Sanctuary Dub 12″ following “Shadows & Light,” the aforementioned Wolfe collab. This new one is a battering three-and-a-half-minute instrumental ripper, and the musicians pulled out all the stops for it. With Torn on the omnichord and Medeski on the Hammond B3 organ, this synthesis of noise and harmony results in a track that flows from intensely orchestral to harshly chaotic in a matter of moments.

Accompanying “Crisis” is a montage video made by Doom that pays tribute to his mentor Pastorius and features different members of the collective. Watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

A1. “Shadows & Light” (Feat. Chelsea Wolfe & Chino Moreno)

A2. “Crisis”

B3. “Sanctuary Dub” (Feat. theOGM & Yeti Bones of Ho99o9)

B4. “MyGoalsBeyond”

Shadows & Light / Sanctuary Dub is out later this year on Sargent House.