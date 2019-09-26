Watch Cherry Glazerr & Reggie Watts Do A Disco “Daddi” On Corden

Cherry Glazerr’s Stuffed & Ready is an explosive collection of rock songs, but last night on The Late Late Show With James Corden, they took the album’s sound in a different direction. With Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts sitting in on keyboard and a glittering disco ball hanging above them, they turned the sleek yet feral rocker “Daddi” into a dance track — specifically, it’s Watts’ official “Daddi” remix. I’d rather hear them rip through the original arrangement, but I respect the adventurous spirit.

Watch below, where you can also hear the studio version of Watts’ remix. More importantly, don’t sleep on the Cherry Glazerr album.

Stuffed & Ready is out now on Secretly Canadian.