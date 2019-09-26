Jennifer Lopez & Shakira To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

As an actress, Jennifer Lopez is enjoying the best reviews of her career and even garnering Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers. As a singer, she’ll soon be enjoying the biggest moment of her career as well — smack in the middle of awards season, no less. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms that Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this February. More performers are expected to be added to the lineup later.

The NFL recently hired Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to consult on its live music operations and social justice initiatives. Presumably this J-Lo and Shakira production has been in the works for many months, so we won’t see the fruits of Jay’s involvement until Super Bowl LV comes to Tampa in 2021.

Last year, Lopez was honored with MTV’s Video Vanguard award. Her most recent album was 2014’s A.K.A. Shakira is no stranger to massively popular sporting events; she recorded the theme song to World Cup 2010. Her most recent album was 2017’s El Dorado.

A bit of trivia to end on: Both J-Lo and Shakira are romantically involved with athletes, but neither of them are football players. J-Lo is engaged to former baseball all-star Alex Rodriguez, while Shakira has been in a relationship with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué since 2011.