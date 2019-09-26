Pendant is the new project of Oakland-based musician Christopher Adams, formerly of the noisy rock band Never Young. In a couple months, he’ll release his debut album, Through A Coil, which was recorded with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte.

Today, he’s sharing its title track, a fuzzy blowout that rips and roars and takes over your entire head as Adams’ voice peeks through the layers with spiritualistic mantras: “Oh, the lives we never live/ And the ones we have to come/ Sing and weep concurrently/ In rotation through a coil.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Through A Coil”

02 “Plexiglass”

03 “And Elsewhere”

04 “Rubber Band”

05 “Dovetail”

06 “Name Around My Neck”

07 “In Repose”

08 “Sensory Field”

Through A Coil is out in November via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.