Kito & Empress Of – “Wild Girl”

Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer Kito has worked with people like Jorja Smith, Hudson Mohawke, and Trinidad James. And now, for her latest single “Wild Girl,” she’s teaming up with another creator of left-of-center electronic pop music: Lorely Rodriguez, who straddles the worlds of DIY indie and mainstream pop under the name Empress Of. “I’m a wild girl in the wild, in the fire/ Gather me from one place or another,” Rodriguez sings over Kito’s burbling synths. “Loving is enough with a kiss, with a kiss/ Gather me from one place or another.” Listen below.