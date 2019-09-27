Snoop Dogg Covers Nick Cave For Peaky Blinders

For five seasons now, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ track “Red Right Hand” has served as the theme song for the UK period crime drama Peaky Blinders. PJ Harvey, Laura Marling, Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker, and more have also covered the song for the show. And now, as Pitchfork, Snoop Dogg has too.

“By the order of the Peaky Blinders, this is ‘Red Right Hand,’ by Snoop Shelby,” Snoop Dogg says in the video for his cover before tipping his era-appropriate flat cap to the camera. Listen to Snoop’s take on the shadowy, half-spoken song and compare it to the original below.