Metallica Cancel Tour So James Hetfield Can Enter Addiction Treatment

Metallica have postponed their upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand so that frontman James Hetfield can enter an addiction treatment program.

“As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years,” the band wrote in a statement on Instagram last night. “He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.”

Metallica’s tour was scheduled to begin 10/17 in Perth, Australia and conclude 11/2 in Auckland, New Zealand. All tickets purchased will be fully refunded.

“We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit,” the band added. “We’ll let you know as soon as we can.” Read their full statement below.