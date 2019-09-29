Watch Kevin Morby And Woods Cover Purple Mountains

Yesterday, the annual Woodsist Festival took place at Arrowood Farms in upstate New York, and Kevin Morby and Woods paid a special tribute to the late David Berman. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the group — who were reunited in their 2009 formation to honor their own Songs Of Shame for its 10th anniversary — covered Purple Mountains’ “All My Happiness Is Gone” with Anna St. Louis and Little Wings’ Kyle Field and Silver Jews’ “Random Rules.”

The members of Woods served as Berman’s backing band on his Purple Mountains full-length that was released earlier this year. The same configuration of people also played those two covers at a Woodsist pre-show at Kingston, NY venue Tubby’s the night before.

Watch the performances of “Random Rules” from that and “All My Happiness Is Gone” from Woodsist below.