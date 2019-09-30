Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At the Disco, And Weezer Announced For Frozen 2 Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming Frozen 2, featuring seven original songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez and an original score by Christophe Beck​, is slotted for a 11/15 release, just ahead of the film’s opening on 11/22.

Disney unveiled the animated feature film’s track list Monday morning (9/30). New songs, featuring the vocal talent of the film’s stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Evan Rachel Wood, include the titles “All Is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “Into The Unknown,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Show Yourself” and “The Next Right Thing.”

Panic! At the Disco (performing “Into the Unknown”), Kacey Musgraves (performing “All Is Found”) and Weezer (performing “Lost In The Woods”) have signed on as end-credit artists, with each delivering their own version of one of Frozen 2’s tunes.

“The music of the Lopezes and Christophe Beck are part of the DNA of Frozen,” Chris Buck, one-half of the film’s team of directors, says. “We couldn’t imagine building Frozen 2 without them. They bring such a rich, emotional understanding of the world and characters, and through their incredible music we have been able to really deepen and expand the story.”

“The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story,” says co-director Jennifer Lee. “The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights.”

TRACKLIST:

01 Evan Rachel Wood – “All Is Found”

02 Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad & Jonathan Groff – “Some Things Never Change”

03 Idina Menzel – “Into The Unknown”

04 Josh Gad – “When I Am Older”

05 Jonathan Groff – “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.)”

06 Jonathan Groff – “Lost In The Woods”

07 Idina Menzel & Evan Rachel Wood – “Show Yourself”

08 Kristen Bell – “The Next Right Thing”

09 Panic! The Disco – “Into The Unknown”

10 Kacey Musgraves – “All Is Found”

11 Weezer – “Lost In The Woods”

The Frozen 2 soundtrack will be released on 11/15 via Walt Disney Records.

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.