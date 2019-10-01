Thyla – “Two Sense”

We named Brighton-based dream-pop band Thyla both a Band To Watch and one of the Best New Bands of last year. The four-piece released their debut EP, What’s On Your Mind, this past February, and their eclectic mix of post-grunge grittiness and fantastical, soaring pop materializes like an aggressive trance. Now, the band are back with a new single called “Two Sense,” which is taken from an upcoming EP due out early 2020.

An X-Files-esque synth kicks things off, but the track quickly takes a turn toward a different dreamy atmosphere. Drizzling guitars and unabashed percussion declare some serious gravity, while also frolicking within the mix atop the rhythmic surge. There’s a hopeful resonance with this track despite its acuity, as the chorus ends with this unrestrained lyric: “Wish there was a way to balance out your ways/ To give you what it takes to carry the weight of this.”

Check out “Two Sense” below.

Here’s what the band had to say about the track:

We haven’t had the easiest year as a band but we are closer for it. “Two Sense” is the coming together of a shared energy between the four of us that says, put the art first, stand up for your own vision and right to self determination, cut lose from dogmatic thinking, and make some short term sacrifices to stay true to who you are. We are really proud of the song and the EP to follow. The time we decided to record the EP was the time we realised we had something to say with our music, we hope it resonates!

“Two Sense” is out now.