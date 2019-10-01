Kele – “Between Me And My Maker”

Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke introduced his latest solo album, 2042, with the provocative and entertaining “Jungle Bunny.” Today he’s back with the album’s second single, “Between Me And My Maker.” In contrast to the lead single’s rhythmically charged, Afropop-infused approach, this one is a rock ballad that plays like a slowed-down, stripped-back version of Bloc Party before taking a turn toward Auto-Tuned reverie. As the title suggests, it’s spiritual in content, with Okereke envisioning himself closing the gap between himself and God. Listen below.

2042 is out 11/1 on KOLA Records. Pre-order it here.