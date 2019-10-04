Travis Scott is having a newsworthy week. Sadly, some of the news involves a vaguely defined break with Kylie Jenner, his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his child. In more positive news, Scott has also just released his first new song as a lead artist since last year’s Astroworld.

Scott is promoting “Highest In The Room” like labels might have pushed a blockbuster single in the ’90s, making the song available for purchase as a digital download, a 7″, a CD, or a cassingle. On the other hand, you might look at all those merch options as a hyper-modern appeal to fans and completists from an artist who knows more than a little about how to game the charts these days.

“Highest In The Room” arrives about a month ahead of Scott’s annual Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, for which tickets are on sale now. Its cover art, viewable above, features a ladder poking through the top of the clouds. I am guessing no one will be describing its sound as cloud-rap, though, given Scott’s preference for proggy grand gestures. Will this song follow in the footsteps of “Sicko Mode,” Scott’s first #1 single, which has drawn comparisons to “Tom Sawyer” and “Band On The Run”?

Listen to “Highest In The Room” below, alongside a music video, and find out.

“Highest In The Room” is available for purchase here.