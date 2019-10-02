Former SOB x RBE Member Lul G Arrested For Murder

Lul G, a former member of the Bay Area rap group SOB x RBE, has been arrested for alleged involvement in a murder. Complex reports that police in Clark County, Nevada arrested the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is George Harris, on 9/21, and that he’s currently being held at at Staton Correctional Facility in Fairfield, California.

SOB x RBE formed in Vallejo, California when two different rap duos merged; Lul G was a founding member. The membership of SOB x RBE has been somewhat fluid in recent months. Complex reports that, according to an SOB x RBE representative, Lul G has not been in the group since late 2018. But Lul G made some appearances on the group’s album Family Not A Group, released in April. And while Lul G didn’t perform with SOB x RBE at either of their two Coachella appearances, he’s been onstage with them as recently as May.

Right now, not much is known about Lul G’s case.