Black Marble – “Private Show” Video

Black Marble, the synth project of musician Chris Stewart, is back at the end of the month with the new album Bigger Than Life. We’ve already heard two singles from it, “One Eye Open” and “Feels.” And now we’re getting another, “Private Show.”

“‘Private Show’ strongly reflects the themes of solitude vs. community and counterbalancing the desire for personal recognition against the feelings of safety and anonymity derived from surrendering to something bigger than oneself,” Stewart explains. “The characters of ‘Private Show’ all have a choice to make, whether to be fully themselves at the expense of their community or seek the embrace of the group at the expense of their agency. In the end the narrator feels destined for the path of solitude yet makes an effort to find another kindred spirit for the journey.”

Shot on film and directed by Ben Joyner, the track’s music video finds Chris Stewart taking in a county fair in Mississippi. “The concept was born out of my personal relationship with an event in Mississippi called the Neshoba County Fair,” Joyner says. “It’s the nation’s largest campground fair, an abandoned southern shantytown that comes to life for one week every year at the end of July. It’s a wild and beautiful place that feels almost frozen in time. And while it’s really unique and special, it also carries some historical tension that is palpable. The music provided a rich emotional landscape to explore the place and the people that inhabit it. I loved the idea of bringing Black Marble to the fair and sort of dropping him into the middle of the spectacle.”

The “Private Show” video is also the first Black Marble video that Stewart himself has ever appeared in. “I’ve preferred in the past not to be featured in my music videos but having set the stage in this way it felt right to metaphorically ‘show up’ for this one and lend myself to this character who feels both on the inside and outside of this world at the same time,” Stewart says. “Both I and the director grew up in the south and likely felt some of the themes from the song personally, so it was easy for me to be this person who moves through this seductive and tight knit world like a ghost.” Watch below.

Bigger Than Life is out 10/25 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.