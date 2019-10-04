Here’s Everything We Know About The Danny Brown + Angel Olsen Collab [UPDATED]

@xdannyxbrownx just got my wisdom teeth pulled but as soon as I heal I'd love to sing on one of your tracks 👁
— Angel Olsen (@AngelOlsen) April 14, 2017
❤️❤️❤️❤️ Deal!!! https://t.co/YR1RlC33g2
— Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) April 14, 2017
@xdannyxbrownx dear Danny. It is I, Angel. Where you been? Happy release day to the both of us. My tour manager picked you up in my Subaru in Asheville and it’s the closest I’ve gotten to you. It’s time to collaborate. The time is nigh.
— Angel Olsen (@AngelOlsen) October 4, 2019
Your new album is so beautiful congratulations ready whenever you are I’d be honored your so amazing ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/0W2JZBpD1a
— Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) October 4, 2019
